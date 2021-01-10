Emergency crews respond to two-vehicle accident near Jane Lew

WESTON, W.Va. – A two-vehicle accident in Lewis County brought one side of Interstate 79 to a standstill early Sunday morning.

Crews responded to the accident two miles south of the Jane Lew exit on the highway.

Witnesses driving nearby said a car sped past them going north on the southbound lanes of the highway when it collided with another vehicle.

There’s no word yet on how many people were injured or how seriously, but a medical helicopter was called to the scene and took off just before 2 a.m.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, Lewis County EMS, Weston Police Department, and Jane Lew and Weston Fire Departments all responded to the incident.

