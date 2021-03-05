HAZELTON, W.Va. — An employee of Grant County Mulch in Preston County has died as a result of an industrial accident on Wednesday.

On Mar. 3, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of an industrial workplace accident at Grant County Mulch on Glade Farms Road in Hazelton, according to a press release sent out by the Preston County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were told that “an employee had fallen into an industrial machine,” and, as a result, the 27-year-old employee “succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at a scene,” the release states.

Responding to the scene were the Bruceton-Brandonville and Kingwood volunteer fire departments, Bruceton Community Ambulance, Maryland Confined Space Rescue Team and the West Virginia State Police, according to the complaint.

An investigation is still ongoing with the sheriff’s department being assisted by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the release states.