SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – A late-night fire in Shinnston on Thursday resulted in one person being entrapped in the home and seven fire departments responding to the scene.

According to the Harrison County 911 center, the fire was called in at 10:47 p.m.

Shinnston Fire Chief Donny Lindsey said one person was entrapped in the home but did not disclose any information on their condition. Chief Lindsey also stated that the fire is under investigation by his department and the West Virginia Fire Marshal.

It took fire crews approximately an hour to contain and extinguish the fire.

Along with the West Virginia Fire Marshal, fire departments responding to the scene include Shinnston, Lumberport, Worthington, Monongah, Spelter, Stonewood and Bridgeport, as well as Harrison County EMS and the Shinnston Police Department.

Multiple fire departments respond to fire in Shinnston. (WBOY image)

Stay with 12 News as we learn more information from the investigation.