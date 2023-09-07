UPDATE (11:33 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7): One person has died as a result of a sawmill explosion in Braxton County, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office says.

Their identity has not been released.

BRAXTON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An explosion has been reported at a sawmill in Braxton County Thursday morning, dispatchers say.

Braxton County dispatchers say this happened around 8:15 a.m. at Braxton Lumber Company off of Gauley Turnpike near Heaters.

They say the extent of any injuries or damage is unknown at this time.

Fire crews from Burnsville, Sutton and Flatwoods, as well as the Braxton County Sheriff’s Office, the West Virginia State Police, and local EMTs responded.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.