FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing girl.

Sixteen-year-old Isabella Efaw was last seen on June 17th near Locust Avenue in Fairmont.

Efaw is 5’1″ tall and about 175 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair, and is believed to be travelling with a brown and white male dog.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Fairmont Police Department at (304) 366-4200.