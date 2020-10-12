Fairmont Police release information on missing girl

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A juvenile has gone missing from the Fairmont area and the Fairmont Police Department are attempting to locate her.

According to officials with the police department, Allison Grubb, 16, went missing on Sept. 28 from a foster home on Peacock Lane in Fairmont.

Grubb is described as being 5′ 4″ and 140 pounds with dark hair with “blonde tips,” and of “Hispanic/Latin American decent”; she also goes by Aly, Nahomi and A.J., officers said.

Officers also said that Grubb is not a native of the Fairmont area and may have more connections in Charleston where her biological family is located; Grubb is listed in NCIC as missing.

Anyone with information into Grubb’s whereabouts are asked to contact Officer Murphy with the Fairmont Police Department at 304-366-4200.