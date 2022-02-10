Falling debris from Clarksburg hotel causes damage

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Falling debris from a blighted structure in Clarksburg has resulted in damage to the surrounding area.

According to crews on scene, debris has been falling from the Waldo Hotel on West Pike Street in Clarksburg as a result of rapidly changing temperatures.







Because of this constant freezing, thawing and refreezing, Clarksburg Fire Chief Steve Pulice said, some bricks are coming loose and destroying the aluminum awning as they fall.

Despite the damage and possibility of injuries, the falling debris has not struck anyone yet; however, the Clarksburg Police Department secured the scene to prevent anyone from coming near the structure as crews worked to prevent more bricks from falling, Police said.

In March of last year, the Clarksburg City Council had discussed the possible demolition of the Waldo Hotel.