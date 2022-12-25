UPDATE (4:47 p.m. on Dec. 25): No arrests were made after a family argument turned deadly in Cabin Creek on Sunday.

Lt. Ana Pile with the KCSO says deputies responded to a shooting at 1250 Decota Road in Kanawha County.

A man called 911 around 8 a.m. and said he shot his brother, Lt. Pile says. The victim died from a single gunshot wound, according to Lt. Pile.

The shooter was detained and interviewed by investigators.

Lt. Pile says authorities learned the family was arguing when the man fired a gun several times inside the residence attempting to break up the fight. He accidentally shot and killed his brother in doing so, Lt. Pile says.

Investigators are still on the scene collecting witness statements.

The Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the case and no arrests were made, Lt. Pile says.

No names are being released at this time.

UPDATE (4:08 p.m. on Dec. 25): Lt. Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says no arrests were made following a shooting that left one dead on Sunday.

Lt. Pile says the case will be reviewed by the prosecutor’s office.

The Sheriff’s Office says they are soon releasing more information, and 13 News will keep you updated.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Lt. Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says one man is dead after a shooting on Decota Road.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. on Sunday.

Pile says the shooter remained on the scene with the deputies.

There is no threat to the public, she says.

At this time, there is no other information available.