FARMINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A roadway has been shut down following a report of a structure fire near Farmington.

According to the Marion County 911 Communications Center, a structure fire was called for a building on Bessie Anne Hill Road near Farmington at 8:42 a.m. Monday.

The communications center stated that when crews arrived, they confirmed the structure was “fully engulfed,” and that the roadway on the Farmington side of Helen’s Run Road was shut down due to the blaze.

As of 10:08 a.m., the Marion County 911 center said that the fire was deemed under control, but the road was still closed.

Responding to the scene were the Farmington, Fairview, Grant Town, Mannington, Boothsville, Monongah, Worthington and Rivesville fire departments, as well as the Marion County Sheriff’s Department and Marion County Rescue Squad.

There have been no injuries reported as a result of this incident, according to the comm center. The Farmington Volunteer Fire Department is lead on the scene.

No further details are available at this time.