FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was taken to the hospital Thursday night after a three-vehicle accident that shut down a lane of traffic on Interstate 79.

According to an official with Marion County 911, at around 5:36 p.m., three vehicles collided in the roadway near mile marker 130 of I-79 North. When crews arrived, they shut down the fast lane of traffic and found that one person had to be taken to the hospital.

It’s unclear when traffic will fully reopen, but officials said that traffic was still closed as of 6:20 p.m.

Crews from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Valley Volunteer Fire Department and Marion County Rescue Squad all responded to the call.