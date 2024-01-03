MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Interstate 79 is shut down in both directions in Monongalia County Wednesday morning after a fatal accident involving several vehicles.

At this time, the Monongalia County 911 Center said that three or four vehicles appear to have been involved, but responders are still on scene.

At least one person is dead, but 911 center officials did not have an estimate of how many people would be transported.

The interstate will be closed for an “extended period of time,” according to the 911 center while crews reconstruct the accident. In a post on its official Facebook page, the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency said at around 7:30 a.m. that the interstate was shut down at mile marker 150.

WV511.org showed that traffic was still closed in both directions as of 9:20 a.m.

This story will be updated with new information as it becomes available.