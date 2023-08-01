WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — A fatal shooting is under investigation in the White Hall area, Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Freeman confirmed to 12 News on Tuesday.

12 News reached out to the prosecutor’s office for information after receiving several reports about the shooting and being told by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, which is the investigating agency, that information about the incident could not be shared at this time.

The prosecutor’s office could not confirm what street the shooting happened on but did say that investigators believe it was an isolated incident.

A 911 call was made just after midnight on Sunday, July 30, about an altercation in a White Hall area residence and the 911 caller ended up being the shooter, the prosecutor’s office said.

The resident of the White Hall area home and the shooter were both surprised by the person who ended up being shot after the altercation ensued, the prosecutor’s office said.

This incident was separate from the Fairmont shooting that resulted in a Terra Alta man being charged with attempted murder.

No other details about the incident could be confirmed by the prosecutor’s office as of Tuesday.

12 News will bring you any updates to this developing story as they come.