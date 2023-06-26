CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Multiple fire departments are responding to a fire at an abandoned residence in the East View area of Clarksburg Monday afternoon.

A call for a fire on Coplin Avenue came in at around 12:35 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 log.

The fire spread to a second abandoned residence on Coplin Avenue, according to officials at the Harrison County 911 Center.

Smoke from the fire was visible for miles, including by a 12 News tower camera.

A plume of smoke from a fire at an abandoned home in Clarksburg. WBOY Tower Cam image. An abandoned home on Coplin Avenue that caught fire. WBOY image.

The Anmoore, Bridgeport, Lost Creek, Nutter Fort and Stonewood fire departments, as well as the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the incident, the log shows. The Anmoore Volunteer Fire Department is leading the investigation into the cause of the fire.

12 News crews at the scene reported seeing Anmoore EMS on the scene as well, and officers with the Clarksburg Police Department directing traffic.

No injuries have been reported.

12 News will provide updates to this story as they become available.