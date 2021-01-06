Fire at Weston residence results in structure being considered a total loss

WESTON, W.Va. — A fire at a residence in Weston has resulted in the structure being considered a total loss.

According to officials with the Weston Fire Department, the fire was reported on Wednesday morning, and when crews arrived on South Main Avenue, they found a structure in a fully involved fire.

Crews with the Jackson’s Mill and Pricetown fire departments also responded, and the Lewis County EMS was on scene in the event of injury, officials said, and the blaze was able to be contained to prevent spread to other structures.

While the residence has been ruled as a total loss, no one was in the residence at the time of the blaze and no injuries were reported as a result of extinguishing the fire, according to the fire department.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway by the Weston Fire Department.