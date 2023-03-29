ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) — A fire broke out Wednesday evening at a home in Anmoore, leading local fire and EMS crews to respond.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, at approximately 6:19 p.m., dispatchers received a call about a working structure fire on Clark Street in Anmoore. Crews from the Anmoore Fire Department arrived at the scene at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Officers with the Anmoore Police Department confirmed to 12 News that nobody was at the home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is not known at this time

Crews from the Anmoore Fire Department, Stonewood Fire Department and Nutter Fort Fire Department responded, along with Bridgeport and Anmoore EMS.

