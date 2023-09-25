CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A fire erupted at the Weyerhaeuser sawmill near Buckhannon Monday night.

According to officials, the fire has been put out with minimal damage to the building itself, and there were also no reported injuries.

The fire started in dryer #2 at the Weyerhaeuser plant.

A fire broke out at the Weyerhaeuser sawmill in Buckhannon Monday night (WBOY photo)

The incident was caused by a dryer fire that started in the central area of the building, though the fire was mostly out by the time responders arrived, officials said. The fire department had to cut holes in the wall and roof so that a ladder truck could spray water inside and help control the fire.

A video taken of the fire by an on scene 12 News reporter can be seen below:

A representative of Weyerhaeuser said the response was very fast and very good.

Buckhannon Fire Department was one of many responders on scene.

