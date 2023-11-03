GRAFTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A fire broke out at a Grafton residence on Friday that officials say likely left several animals inside dead.

According to an official with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department, at around 2:30 p.m., a fire broke out at a home on North Pike Street/U.S. Route 50 in Grafton.

When crews arrived, they found that the home was fully engulfed and worked to put out the blaze. No injuries were reported, though officials on scene said that the homeowner lived with a large number of cats, who likely did not make it out alive.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

West Virginia 511 reported that the southbound lane of U.S. Route 50 near the fire has been closed since around 2:53 p.m. It is unclear when the road will reopen.

The Grafton Fire Department, Flemington Fire Department, Fellowsville Fire Department as well as the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and Grafton Police Department all responded to the scene.