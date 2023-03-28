CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A fire broke out at a house in Harrison County on Tuesday, leading local fire and EMS crews to respond.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, at approximately 8:48 p.m., dispatchers received a call about a fire on Chicken Farm Road, near Reynoldsville. Crews from the Reynoldsville Fire Department arrived at approximately 8:59 p.m.

There is no word at this time on the extent of damage, however, the 911 center said the fire began behind a dryer.

No injuries have been reported in the fire, according to a 911 official. The Reynoldsville Fire Department was joined by crews from the Salem Fire Department, Spelter Fire Department, Nutter Fort Fire Department and Harrison County EMS.

