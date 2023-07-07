LUMBERPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A fire that broke out at a Lumberport home on Friday has been confirmed by officials to be a total loss.

According to Harrison County 911, crews were called at around 5:04 p.m. to the scene of a working fire at a home on Water Street in Lumberport. Officials with the Lumberport Fire Department confirmed no injuries were reported and that everyone got out safely. Officials also said that the fire started in the attic and that the house was pronounced as a total loss due to water damage.

Crews from the Lumberport Fire Department, Shinnston Fire Department, Spelter Fire Department, Wallace Fire Department and Harrison County EMS all responded to the scene.