WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A fire broke out at in a house in Weston on July 21, where both the Weston Fire Department and EMS crews respond.

The Weston Fire Department received calls from nearby neighborhood residents about witnessing flames come from the home. Once the first firetruck arrived, smoke was confirmed to be coming out of the windows.

As the second firetruck arrived, the crew went inside through the front door and around the back, discovering the fire was coming from the basement of the residence. Officials said they believe the furnace in the basement was the cause of the fire.

Neighbors got all pets out before the fire department arrived and everyone else got out safely from the residence with no harm. There was minimal damage to the home and basement.