Fire breaks out in Flemington building, the second time in several months

Emergencies

A fire broke out at an old store building around 8 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2021 in Flemington.

FLEMINGTON, W.Va. — A fire broke out at an old store building around 8 p.m. tonight in Flemington.

The building, which sits on the corner of Isabella Road and Simpson Road, had previously caught fire a few months ago.

The Grafton, Bridgeport and Flemington Fire Departments responded to the scene alongside the Boothesville Fire Department and Flemington EMS.

While the cause of the fire is not known at this time, the Flemington Fire Department is currently investigating.

Flemington fire crew reacting to a fire that broke out in Flemington around 8 p.m..

