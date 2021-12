A Monongalia County house was burned down last night

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A house fire broke out last night in Monongalia County which resulted in the destruction of the building.

According to Mon County 911 officials, the fire was called in just after midnight. Responders from the Cassville, Granville, River Road, and Blacksville fire departments arrived at the scene.

No injuries have been reported for the Mon County house fire

Mon EMS were also on scene, but no injuries were reported.

There is currently no word on what caused the fire at this time.