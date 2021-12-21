Fire caused by incense leads to $75k in damages to Morgantown home

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Burning incense at a home in Greenmont led to an estimated $75,000 in fire damages according to the Morgantown Fire Department.

At approximately 3:45 p.m. on Monday, a structure fire was reported at 44 Edgehill Street in Greenmont, according to a press release. Morgantown firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire showing from the second story of a single-family home and called for assistance from other departments.

At approximately 4:17 p.m. the fire was brought under control. Damages to the structure were estimated to be $75,000. There were no injuries to firefighters. The owner was home at the time of the fire but was able to escape without injury. One cat was rescued, but another was unaccounted for.

Morgantown Fire Marshals have determined the fire was caused by burning incense that came into contact with combustible materials.