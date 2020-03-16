Fire causes damage to abandoned building in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Crews responded to a fire at an abandoned building in Fairmont Monday afternoon.

911 officials said it happened just before 1:00 on Cliff Avenue.

Officials on scene said there was no power to the building and no injuries were reported.

Crews from the Fairmont Fire Department and Fairmont Police Department responded to the scene.

The Marion County Rescue Squad also responded in the event transportation or on-site treatment was required while fighting the blaze.

More updates will be added as they are received.