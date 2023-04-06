MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A fire at the Morgantown Utility Board (MUB) Waste Water Treatment Plant on Leeway Street caused what is estimated to be “hundreds of thousands of dollars” in damage Thursday afternoon.

According to the Morgantown Police Department, the fire started in a mechanical blower that produces high-volume air for waste processing. The Morgantown Fire Department led the response, but according to police, an error in the MECCA 911 computer-aided dispatch system ended up alerting multiple Monongalia County Fire Departments, which aided in the response.

While the fire was contained to that unit, MUB employees estimate that the damage is in the “hundreds of thousands of dollars range,” according to the police department.

There are planned redundancy measures that ensure operations will not be affected, police said.

The Star City, Granville, Westover and Cassville Fire Departments also responded.