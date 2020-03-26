Fire crews respond to a structure fire in Barbour County

BROWNTON, W.Va. — Multiple crews responded to a report of a structure fire in Brownton located near the Barbour/Harrison county line.

According to the Barbour County 911 communications center, when crews arrived on scene at Pepper Road, they found a fully-involved attic fire at the location.

Members of the Philippi, Flemington, Bridgeport and Nutter Fort fire departments worked to put out the blaze while Barbour County EMS remained on scene in the event any injuries occurred during the process.

The home was occupied, however, no injuries have been reported as a result of the incident.