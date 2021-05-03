Fire crews respond to abandoned house fire in Marion County; police investigating

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – On Monday, multiple fire crews responded to a house fire in Marion County, according to 911 officials.

911 officials told 12 News that the fire happened just before 6:30 p.m. on 4th Street located in Fairmont. The fire was deemed under control at 7:30 p.m., according to 911 dispatchers.

Fire officials explained on scene the house was abandoned and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Fairmont Fire Department and Marion County Rescue Squad responded to the fire alongside nearby fire departments and Fairmont Police Department.

Fairmont Police Department and Fairmont Fire Department are investigating the incident. Fire officials also explained that fire marshals will be notified.

Stay with 12 News for the latest updates on this developing story.