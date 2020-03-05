Fire crews respond to mobile home fire in Barbour County

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Crews responded to a fire at a mobile home in Barbour County Thursday afternoon, according to 911 officials.

Officials said the fire was reported shortly before 3:30 on Lower Hackers Creek Road just outside of Philippi. Officials said that fire crews from Philippi, Belington, Junior, Flemington and Nutter Fort, along with Barbour County EMS and the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

As of 4 p.m. on Wednesday, no injuries have been reported and there is no word on if anyone was home at the time of the fire, according to officials. Officials also said that there is currently no word on the extent of the damage to the mobile home at this time.

