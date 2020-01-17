Fire crews respond to structure fire at abandoned building on Adams Ave. in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Clarksburg Fire department responded to a fire at an abandoned house on Adams Avenue late Friday morning.

According to the 911 Comm Center, the fire began at 10:50 on Friday morning on Adams Avenue in Clarksburg, and the Clarksburg Fire Department responded to the scene and is still working to put out the blaze.

The cause of the fire, according to the Clarksburg Fire Department, was a homeless person living in the abandoned building setting the fire for warmth, but the blaze got out of hand.

The fire department was assisted by the Clarksburg Police Department, who have routes to the building shut down until the area is deemed safe, according to comm center officials.

Though no injuries have been reported, Harrison County EMS is on standby in the event something were to happen, according to the comm center.

Clarksburg Fire Department officials said it was a blessing that the fire happened during the day, because a local was able to see the smoke, and firefighters were able to arrive at the scene the blaze before it became fully-involved.

As of right now, according to fire department officials, minimal damaged to the building has been reported.

This is still an active fire, and more details will be added to the story as they are received.