Fire crews respond to structure fire in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire in Monongalia County Monday night, according to emergency officials.

911 officials told 12 News that crews were alerted to a structure fire at 12 Sunrise Village Road in Morgantown just after 8:00 p.m. Officials also said that the fire was contained to two rooms.

Fire departments from Brookhaven, Cheat Lake, Granville and Star City responded to the fire.

At this time, no injuries were reported, as well as what caused the fire.

