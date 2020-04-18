Fire crews respond to structure fire in Taylor County

On Friday evening, multiple fire crews responded to a working house fire in Taylor County, according to Harrison/Taylor County 911 officials.

911 officials said that the fire happened just after 9 p.m. on Knottsville Road in Grafton.

Grafton Fire Department, Flemington Fire Department, Philippi Fire Department and Boothsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the incident.

The cause of the fire is unknown or if any injuries occurred.

Grafton Fire Department will be investigating the fire.

