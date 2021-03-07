Fire crews respond to two brush fires in Ritchie County

CAIRO, W.Va. – Two brushfires Sunday afternoon were keeping fire crews busy in Ritchie County.

Firefighters with the Cairo Fire Department said the first happened on Goose Creek Road in Cairo around noon and involved about ten acres.

They said it was started due to a brush pile being burned in the area.

Three hours later, a second brushfire was reported along Burning Springs Mine Road, damaging about 20 acres.

Cairo firefighters said that fire was caused by downed power lines.

The Deerwalk, East Wood, Waverly and Ellenboro Fire Departments all assisted with those incidents.