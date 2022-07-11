CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A fire Monday night in Clarksburg damaged an apartment building.

The fire was reported at 9:13, in a second floor apartment along West Pike Street, near Adamston Elementary School.

Multiple fire units went to the scene, as flames showed through the roof. Within roughly 45 minutes, fire crews had the flames down to a controllable size. There were five apartments on the second floor of the building.

A fire on July 11 damaged an apartment building in Clarksburg. (WBOY image)

5 dogs were rescued from the fire. (WBOY image)

The Clarksburg Fire Department said one woman was taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life threatening injuries. Five dogs were also taken from the building.

There is no word at this time on the extent of the damage or on the fire’s cause.

Fire departments from Clarksburg and Bridgeport were on scene, along with Harrison County EMS and the Clarksburg Police Department, according to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center.