A fire on July 26 damaged an apartment building in Hepzibah. (WBOY image)

HEPZIBAH, W.Va. – A late-night fire damaged an apartment building in Harrison County.

The incident happened at about 11:30 Tuesday night, along Route 20 in Hepzibah.

A neighbor told a 12 News reporter on scene that the building was vacant.

There is no word at this time on the cause of the fire.

Fire departments from Bridgeport, Lumberport, Nutter Fort, Reynoldsville, Shinnston, Spelter and Stonewood were all on scene, along with Harrison County EMS and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.