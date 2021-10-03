Fire damages church in Ritchie County

HARRISVILLE, W.Va. – A fire has damaged a church in Ritchie County.

The fire happened at the Christ Our Hope Catholic Church, which is located along Route 16 in Harrisville.

According to a Facebook post made Oct. 2 at 8:50 a.m. by the Ritchie County Office of Emergency Management, fire departments from Harrisville, Ellenboro, Pennsboro and Greenwood were at the scene, along with the Ritchie County Ambulance Authority and Ritchie County Emergency Management.

No injuries have been reported in the fire, the post states.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire, according to the post.

