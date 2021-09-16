Fire damages former store building in Flemington

FLEMINGTON, W.Va. – An old store building in Flemington was damaged by fire late Wednesday.

The incident was called in at 10:54 p.m., according to a 911 official. The building, which sits on the corner of Isabella Road and Simpson Road, currently has apartments in it.

According to 911, no injuries were reported in the fire. As of 12:15 a.m. Thursday, crews were still on scene fighting the fire.

There is no word at this time on the fire’s cause.

Fire departments from Boothesville, Bridgeport, Flemington and Grafton were on scene, along with Flemington EMS, West Virginia State Police and the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.