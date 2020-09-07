Fire damages home in Harrison County

WYATT, W.Va. – A fire damaged a home early Monday evening in Harrison County.

It happened just after 5:30 on Wyatt Mannington Road, near Wyatt, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

The 911 center said no injuries were reported in the fire, which happened at a trailer.

There is no word on whether anyone was home at the time. There is also no word on the extent of the damage.

Fire departments from Anmoore, Bridgeport, Lumberport, Monongah, Shinnston, Spelter, Stonewood and Worthington were all on scene.