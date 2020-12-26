Fire damages home in Taylor County

WENDEL, W.Va. – A fire damaged a home in Taylor County Saturday afternoon.

The fire, which happened Dec. 26 on Wendel Road, was first reported at 12:53, according to the Harrison-Taylor 911 Center.

Fire departments from Boothsville, Bridgeport, Flemington, Grafton and Stonewood were all on scene, along with Flemington EMS.

According to the 911 center, there were no injuries reported in the fire.

There is no word at this time on the fire’s cause. The home did suffer extensive damage, which can be seen in the above photo.