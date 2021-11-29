Fire damages Diane’s Hot Spot in Lost Creek

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – Crews responded to a fire at a business in Harrison County on Monday afternoon.

Diane’s Hot Spot on East Main Street in Lost Creek was reported as on fire just before 3 p.m. on Nov. 29. When firefighter crews arrived on scene, they said they could see smoke coming from the top of the Hot Spot building.

The Jane Lew, Lost Creek and Bridgeport fire departments, Anmoore EMS and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department were all on the scene.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. No known injuries have been reported.