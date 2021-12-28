Fire damages house in Grafton

Crews went to the scene of a fire in Grafton on Dec. 28, 2021. (WBOY Image)

GRAFTON, W.Va. – A fire late Tuesday damaged a house in Grafton.

The fire was reported at about 10 p.m. on Thayer Street, according to Harrison County 911.

According to a 911 official, no injuries were reported in the fire.

Fire departments from Fellowsville, Flemington, Grafton and Shinnston went to the scene, along with the Grafton Police Department, West Virginia State Police, the Stonewood Police Department, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and Taylor County EMS.

There is no word at this time on what caused the fire.