Fire damages house in Grafton

Emergencies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Crews went to the scene of a fire in Grafton on Dec. 28, 2021. (WBOY Image)

GRAFTON, W.Va. – A fire late Tuesday damaged a house in Grafton.

The fire was reported at about 10 p.m. on Thayer Street, according to Harrison County 911.

  • Crews went to the scene of a fire in Grafton on Dec. 28, 2021. (WBOY Image)
  • Crews went to the scene of a fire in Grafton on Dec. 28, 2021. (WBOY Image)
  • Crews went to the scene of a fire in Grafton on Dec. 28, 2021. (WBOY Image)

According to a 911 official, no injuries were reported in the fire.

Fire departments from Fellowsville, Flemington, Grafton and Shinnston went to the scene, along with the Grafton Police Department, West Virginia State Police, the Stonewood Police Department, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office and Taylor County EMS.

There is no word at this time on what caused the fire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories