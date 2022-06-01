GRAFTON, W.Va. – A fire late Tuesday night in Grafton damaged a house.

The fire was reported at 10:13 on West Washington St., according to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center.

According to the communications center, no injuries were reported in the fire.

Fire damaged a house in Grafton on Tuesday night. (WBOY image)

There is no word at this time on the fire’s cause or on the extent of damage to the house.

Fire departments from Grafton, Fellowsville, Flemington and Shinnston were on scene, along with the Grafton Police Department, West Virginia State Police and Taylor County EMS.