Fire damages house in Marion County

PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. – A fire on Tuesday damaged a house in Marion County.

It happened just before 5:30 p.m., at a home on Wateman Way in Pleasant Valley, according to Marion County 911.

A 911 official said no injuries were reported in the fire.

There is no word on the extent of damage to the house, but fire crews have gotten the fire under control, according to 911. There is also no word on the cause of the fire.

Fire departments from Pleasant Valley, Rivesville, Boothsville and Winfield went to the scene, along with the Bridgeport Fire Department. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department and the Marion County Rescue Squad also responded.

