GRAFTON, W.Va. – A fire on Sunday in Taylor County damaged a house and injured one person.

The incident happened at about 2:45 p.m., on Shelby Run Road.

According to the 911 communications center, one man was injured in the fire. He drove himself to seek medical treatment.

There is no word at this time on the extent of damage to the house or on what caused the fire.

Fire departments from Grafton, Flemington and Fellowsville went to the scene of the fire.