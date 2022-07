GRAFTON, W.Va. – A fire late Tuesday damaged a house in Taylor County.

The fire was reported just after 11 p.m. along Webster Pike, just outside Grafton, according to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center.

A fire on July 12 damaged a house in Taylor County. (WBOY image)

No injuries were reported in the fire, according to 911.

There is no word at this time on the fire’s cause.

Fire departments from Boothsville, Fellowsville, Flemington, and Grafton went to the scene, along with Taylor County EMS.