WESTOVER, W.Va. – A fire damaged a building in Monongalia County this evening.

911 officials told 12 news the fire occurred just before 6:15 p.m. at the “Mountaineer Transfer Station” on rail street in Westover. No injuries were reported.

The Westover VFD, Brookehaven VFD, Cassvile VFD, Clinton VFD, Cool Springs VFD, Granville VFD, River Road VFD and Star City VFD responded to the blaze alongside Mon. County EMS who were also on scene. There’s no word as to what caused the fire at this time.