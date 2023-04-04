CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Crews from Harrison County responded to a fire early Tuesday morning.

It happened just after 1 a.m. on Clay Street in Clarksburg.

Fire visible on the second floor. (WBOY image)

The Clarksburg Fire Department said the house was boarded up and abandoned, and crews had to break into the building to fight the fire. They said it appears to have started on the first floor of the house and then spread up to the second floor.

The city fire marshal was already investigating the cause early Tuesday morning.

No one was injured in the fire, and the building has been declared a total loss.

The Bridgeport and Clarksburg fire departments and Clarksburg Police Department were called to the scene, as well as Clarksburg City Administration and Harrison County EMS, according to the Harrison County 911 log.