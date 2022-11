Crews with the Weston Fire Department respond to a fire on Cliff Street.

WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A fire destroyed a Cliff Street home in Weston Tuesday afternoon, the Weston Fire Department said.

12 News photojournalist Joe Lint captured photos and video at the scene just before 1 p.m. that showed holes burned through the sides and roof of the home.

12 News is still working to learn more about what caused the fire.

