Fire destroys home in Webster County; no injuries reported

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. – On Friday, a fire destroyed a home in Webster County, according to Webster County fire chief Don McCourt.

Courtesy: Tina Goff

Chief McCourt told 12 News that the fire happened on 221 Addison Street early Friday afternoon. Fire officials also said that the fire began in the kitchen and spread rapidly throughout the house.

McCourt stated that one person was sleeping in the bedroom as the fire started, but was able to get out of the house safely with no injuries.

The house is considered a total loss.