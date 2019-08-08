Fire destroys house in Harrison County

MARSHVILLE, W.Va. – A fire Thursday destroyed a house in Harrison County.

The fire was reported at 12:58 p.m. on Flinderation Road in Marshville.

Fire departments from Salem, Reynoldsville and Nutter Fort were on scene at the fire, according to Harrison County 911.

No injuries were reported in the fire, according to the Salem Volunteer Fire Department. Fire crews are still working to put out the fire, which a neighbor reported.

The house is considered a total loss, according to the Salem VFD.

There is no word on the fire’s cause.