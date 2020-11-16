Fire destroys vacant Morgantown house, leads to 2.5 acre brush fire

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – At approximately 7:37 a.m. Monday, the Morgantown Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at 1996 Listravia Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find the majority of the building on fire, with strong winds making efforts to put it out more difficult, according to a news release.

A second and third-alarm were called out to fight the fire, which was brought under control around 10 a.m., the release said.

The fire affected high-voltage power lines, leaving most of the Sabraton area without power for a time. Investigators also believe flying embers, carried by the wind, started a nearby brush fire that burned approximately 2.5 acres. The brush fire was also brought under control around 9:55 a.m. by fire companies from Brookhaven, Cheat Lake, Granville, Cool Springs, Clinton District, River Road, Star City, and the County Forest Fire Team.

Nov. 16, 2020 fire on Listravia Avenue. Courtesy of Malisa Smith

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Witnesses reported to investigators that unauthorized occupants had been recently seen coming and going from the vacant building. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Morgantown Arson Hotline at 304-284-7486.

The building was determined to be a total loss with an estimated damage of $100,000. It was also determined to be vacant and under condemnation prior to the fire, officials said. An adjacent house at 1988 Listravia received heat, water, and smoke damage estimated at $20,000. Three vehicles and a travel camper parked on the street were also damaged. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

Excavation equipment was brought in to demolish and remove the remaining parts of the structure that collapsed. Monongalia EMS also responded to the scene to be on standby.